Trump is talking about voting again. Here’s what that means.

President Donald Trump is talking about changing voting laws again, citing a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After a summit in Alaska last week, Trump said Putin talked with him about election integrity. He then posted on Truth Social about plans to change voting machines before next year’s midterms and again raised the issue on Monday while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House — ostensibly to talk about peace in Ukraine.
But what exactly did Putin tell Trump, and what is Trump now trying to do? And were either man’s claims accurate? Here are some answers.
What are Russian elections like?
Multiple outside groups have labeled Russian elections as illegitimate. In 2023, Russian Election Monitor, a group of European scholars, former and active politicians and public officials, found “a serious deterioration” in voting rights in Russia. The group cited last-minute changes to laws, attempts to complicate election observation, a lack of free debate, pressure on candidates and voters and a lack of independent election commissions. Some parts of Russia use electronic voting systems, which have been found to be vulnerable to manipulation and coercion. The European Parliament condemned Russian elections as “illegitimate and undemocratic.”
Why would Putin, of all people, lecture the U.S. on voting?
We don’t know for sure. But as a former KGB agent, Putin was trained on how to emotionally manipulate people he’s dealing with. (He famously brought his black Labrador to a meeting with then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is afraid of dogs.) Telling Trump that the 2020 election was rigged against him seems like an obvious way to get on his good side.
What did Putin say?
According to Trump, “he said ‘your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting.’ He said, ‘Mail-in voting, every election —no country has mail-in voting. It’s impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.’ And he said that to me because we talked about 2020. He said, ‘You won that election by so much.’”
Is any of that true?
No.
- According to a 2024 count by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, 34 countries have mail-in voting, including Canada, Denmark and Germany.
- An analysis of all known voter fraud cases in the U.S. from 2000 to 2012 found only 491 cases of mail voter fraud — during a period in which literally billions of ballots were cast.
- Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Judges found various claims made by Trump and his allies to be without merit in more than 60 cases, and a statistical analysis by researchers from Harvard and Cambridge University found no evidence to back up the claims.
What did Trump say he would do next?
Trump said he was going to “lead a movement” to get rid of mail-in ballots and what he called “Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.” He said he would sign an executive order to “help bring HONESTY” to the 2026 midterm elections.
What does he mean, exactly?
Honestly, it’s hard to say. At one point he said he was required to give his license plate number to vote, which is not true. But in past remarks, Trump has called for nearly all voting to be done on paper ballots, counted by hand, on Election Day, with the winner declared on election night.
There are few problems with those proposals: