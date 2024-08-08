Trump and his allies are previewing their election sabotage plan in Georgia

Obscure, unelected state government panels aren’t usually a hot election topic. But the Georgia State Election Board has drawn well-deserved national attention with its outrageous actions on Tuesday to pass antidemocratic changes to the battleground state’s election rules. It has provided fodder for Donald Trump, earning sharply partisan praise at his recent Atlanta rally. Now Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp should reverse its rogue actions.
The board used to be a sleepy bipartisan backwater that kept well away from controversy. But earlier this year, the GOP-controlled state Legislature appointed two new members to the five-person panel, transforming it into a Trump-aligned government body. Three of the board’s five members have expressed doubts that President Joe Biden won the state in the 2020 election. The board’s meetings have become a haven for false election conspiracy theories, many based on Trump’s 2020 election lies.
Now the board’s MAGA majority is trying to change Georgia’s election rules just ahead of the contest. Its first attempt came last month, only to be reversed after a lawsuit accused the three members of holding an unlawful meeting to ram through the changes. This week, though, they resumed their headlong charge for the Republican nominee.
One of the two new rules passed by the board on Tuesday lets local elections officials halt vote-counting and delay or even outright refuse certification if they contend there are any irregularities, essentially making the certification of election results discretionary. (Georgia law states in multiple places that local election board officials shall perform their duties — meaning their duties are mandatory, not discretionary). Other proposed changes would increase workload demands on overburdened election workers, which could overwhelm county elections offices and ultimately slow down or stop certification.
These eleventh-hour changes are supported by Republican Party officials, GOP operatives at the Republican National Committee and MAGA-connected “election integrity” activists. These include local elections officials and GOP officials who most likely believe Trump was cheated out of the 2020 election.
And all this builds on similar efforts in 2020, when a Coffee County elections official delayed certification of Biden’s Georgia victory and refused to validate the recount results, citing MAGA-backed election conspiracies. The same official allegedly helped Trump campaign operatives breach Coffee County’s voting data days before Jan. 6. According to CNN, Coffee County was specifically cited in draft federal executive orders for seizing voting machines that were presented to Trump in a chaotic Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18, 2020. In the same meeting, Rudy Giuliani alluded to a plan to gain “voluntary access” to Georgia voting machines.
The foundation for obstructing certification of the 2024 election results is being laid in Georgia. These newly passed rules changes, along with other proposed changes still being considered by the board, follow refusals from Republican county election board members in Georgia to certify election results in the 2023 local elections and the 2024 primary even though there is no legitimate doubts about the results.
And it doesn’t stop there. After Fulton County’s 2024 primary, Fulton County Election Board member Julie Adams filed a suit challenging a badly needed law that prevents local officials from refusing certification. Adams is represented by the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute and belongs to the Election Integrity Network, whose founder, Cleta Mitchell, joined Trump’s infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Trump’s 2020 election interference playbook hasn’t changed, but the MAGA operation has become more sophisticated. Now, there are election deniers holding local elections positions in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania (in addition to Georgia). GOP officials have resisted certifying results in Arizona, Michigan and Nevada.