How Trump’s 2024 election theft attempts will look different than 2020

When former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he triggered a desperate attempt to remain in office that falsely claimed Democrats had engineered widespread voter fraud. This time around, he’ll lack the powers an incumbent has to use his office as weapon. No longer having those internal levers of power to pull, though, has only meant a shift in tactics from his allies, not in their overall strategy. And as his Election Day rematch against President Joe Biden approaches, the infrastructure being built to delegitimize a Trump loss is becoming increasingly obvious.
While unable to lean on the Department of Justice this time around, Trump is not entirely without institutional power at his disposal. Several states have filed charges against organizers and participants in the “fake electors” plot. In those plots, Republican presidential electors signed off on fraudulent Electoral College certificates that declared Trump the winner in their state. The goal was to cause enough chaos that Vice President Mike Pence would either throw out their state’s electoral votes or kick the can to state legislatures to hand Trump a win. Despite their criminal liability, several members of the plot have already been appointed as Electoral College members again or expressed a willingness to serve.
Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has been laying the groundwork to discredit a potential Biden win. I’ve previously written about the RNC’s renewed focus on “election integrity” efforts, following Trump’s orders to place their energy there rather traditional field programs to get voters to the polls. Axios recently reported that the RNC now “plans to hire more people for the [election integrity] operation than for any other department” ahead of the election, as it also aims “to recruit and deploy 100,000 volunteers, law students and lawyers to serve as poll watchers and observers.”
We’re already beginning to see some of the legal maneuvering for advantage play out in Wisconsin, where the RNC has alleged that two predominantly Democratic counties discriminated against Republicans who applied to be poll watchers. In what is likely to become a pattern, the suit claims that, despite a glut of applicants to take part as observers, election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties arbitrarily and unfairly rejected most of them. However, the election officials say that everything was above board, and in one case went so far as to provide Wisconsin Public Radio with “contact logs that showed the named complainant did not respond to five emails reminding him to complete his application.”
The most optimistic reading of these efforts could be found in a draft RNC internal report The Washington Post obtained last year that made the case for increasing the organization’s election integrity efforts. “If there is corruption in the election infrastructure, then having Republicans in the system will expose many issues,” the Post quoted from the draft. “Second, if Republicans see how the election process works up close, then they will be able to identify and fix problems, instead of boycotting elections entirely.” In giving skeptical Republicans a look beneath the hood, so to speak, the hope is that their concerns will be alleviated. It’s not impossible to change minds on this front, as when conservatives joined local school boards and learned that “critical race theory” isn’t being taught to students.