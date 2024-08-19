Opinion

Trump’s unsettling new question: ‘Why are we having an election?’

Given Donald Trump's hostility toward democracy, it's worth pausing when he asks supporters, "Why are we having an election?”

Aug. 19, 2024, 1:03 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

