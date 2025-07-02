Opinion

A new study disproves Democrats’ most cherished delusion

Even if everyone voted, Democrats wouldn't necessarily win.

A voter casts a ballot in a box
A voter casts a ballot in Fairfax, Va., on June 28, 2025. Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.