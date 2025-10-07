Trump and his team add the NFL to its growing list of culture war targets

It’s not exactly a secret that professional football has an enormous and loyal following in the United States, and the NFL’s cultural footprint has few credible rivals. Common sense might suggest that political leaders would want to align themselves with the league, if for no other reason than to side with the American mainstream.

Donald Trump and his administration, however, can’t seem to help themselves.

Five years ago, Politico highlighted the president’s “decadeslong grudge against the NFL” and the eagerness with which he incorporated the league into his broader “culture war strategy.” Also in the Republican’s first term, then-Vice President Mike Pence went to an NFL game, saw some players engage in a brief, peaceful and symbolic protest, and then left before kickoff in a performative display that cost taxpayers a fair amount of money.

Five years later, Team Trump is still at it. After the league announced that Latin superstar and Trump critic Bad Bunny would headline the next Super Bowl halftime show, a controversial podcast personality asked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last week whether the NFL was possibly sending a message to the administration. She replied, “They suck and we’ll win and God will bless us.”

Noem added, in apparent reference to league officials, “They won’t be able to sleep at night. … They’re so weak.”

This week, the president had some related thoughts of his own.

NEWSMAX: The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny Rabbit or whatever his name, this guy who hates ICE, he doesn't like you. Do you think maybe we should just blow off the NFL, like a boycott?TRUMP: I think it's absolutely ridiculous, and while we're at it I'd like them to change the kickoff rule. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-07T01:13:58.451Z