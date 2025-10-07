Opinion

MAGA’s Bad Bunny Meltdown: DHS Secretary Noem vows to send ICE agents to Super Bowl October 4, 2025 / 03:48

Trump and his team add the NFL to its growing list of culture war targets

Given football’s popularity, common sense might suggest the president would be eager to align himself with the league, but he can’t seem to help himself.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor.

