Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Calls to boycott the NFL after Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime announcement October 4, 2025 / 04:11

Trump’s football troubles take a weird turn as he eyes new name ‘for the NFL stuff’

To the extent that the NFL has itself become a political football, it’s apparently in Democrats’ hands.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post