Trump pick to head IRS raises red flags with sketchy ties, disappearing debt April 19, 2025 / 03:52

Trump’s pick for IRS chief gives oddly evasive answers on presidential targeting

Billy Long wouldn’t give a direct response when asked if the president can order the Internal Revenue Service to strip someone’s tax-exempt status.

May. 21, 2025, 2:46 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

