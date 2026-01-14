Opinion

What Mike Tomlin leaving the Steelers might mean for the NFL

Tomlin’s 19 seasons at the helm of the Steelers helped prove what shouldn’t have needed proving: Black coaches are fully capable of leading their teams to a Super Bowl title.

By  Keith Reed

Keith Reed

Keith Reed is an award-winning journalist and a past senior editor at ESPN. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Root, Vibe, Essence and elsewhere.