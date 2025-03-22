Opinion

Trump has big dreams for the Kennedy Center but doesn’t seem to know what it does

The president's hostile takeover of the Washington, D.C. cultural institution will probably chase away the very people who like to attend shows there.

By  Rebecca Ritzel

Rebecca Ritzel

Rebecca Ritzel is a Washington-based culture critic who contributes to The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail and other outlets.