In authoritarian style, Trump intensifies offensive against the free press with CBS rant

In the run-up to Election Day 2024 , Donald Trump was nearly as eager to attack the free press as he was to attack Kamala Harris. The Republican, for example, referred to journalists as “the enemy of the people,” media outlets as “evil” and news professionals as “scum.”

But the offensive wasn’t just rhetorical. As regular readers might recall, Trump also made clear that he hoped to use governmental power to crack down on journalism he dislikes. It’s why he invested so much time and energy talking about the FCC stripping TV networks of their broadcast licenses for airing coverage he disapproves of. We saw some abuses along these lines during his first term in the White House, and it stood to reason that these tactics would get worse in his second term.

It was against this backdrop that The Associated Press reported:

President Donald Trump bitterly attacked “60 Minutes” shortly after the CBS newsmagazine broadcast stories on Ukraine and Greenland on Sunday, saying the network was out of control and should “pay a big price” for going after him. “Almost every week, 60 Minutes … mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” the president said on his Truth Social platform. He called on Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punishment “for their unlawful and illegal behavior.”

By any fair standard, the president’s online tantrum was bonkers. It began with a missive in which he accused “60 Minutes” of deceptively editing a Harris interview — claims that have been discredited, despite his ongoing civil case against CBS — before publishing a follow-up item that went considerably further.

Over the course of a 243-word rant, the Republican accused the news program of “fraud,” airing “defamatory” segments, “illegally” intervening in the last presidential election, “corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions,” and being a “Political Operative” that has engaged in “unlawful and illegal behavior.”

True to form, the president said CBS “should lose” its broadcast license and “pay a big price,” while calling on the FCC to “impose the maximum fines and punishment.”

To the extent that reality has any bearing on the discussion, there was nothing wrong with the segments in question, one of which covered Trump’s drive to acquire Greenland, while the other focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine. The president might not have liked the episode, but to define journalism that’s unpopular with ruling powers as “unlawful and illegal behavior” is, practically by definition, authoritarian.