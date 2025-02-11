Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Trump and Musk are eviscerating workers’ rights

Trump’s National Labor Relations Board won’t defend its own constitutionality, and the Labor Department is in Elon Musk’s crosshairs.

Lawyer for ex-Twitter employees shares advice for those impacted by Musks’s govt. overhaul February 10, 2025 / 07:17
By  Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis is a political commentator and author. He has written articles for Jacobin and The Daily Beast.