‘Authoritarian playbook’: Judiciary Cmte. Dem on Trump’s attacks on democracy June 3, 2025 / 08:01

For law firms that appeased Trump, the consequences go from bad to worse

The firms that struck deals with the White House are losing clients, partners, associates and credibility within the industry.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

