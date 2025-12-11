Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.11.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Late this afternoon, the Republican redistricting gambit in Indiana failed by a comfortable margin: “The Indiana Senate rejected mid-decade redistricting today, capping off a bitter state fight for control of Congress that has divided the GOP, spurred violent threats and dramatically changed the political landscape ahead of the midterm elections. The failure will likely be seen by President Donald Trump and his allies as a rebuke of his vision for cementing a congressional majority at all costs.”

* Maybe Trump’s prosecutors should take the hint: “The Trump Justice Department has again failed to get a new indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James, with a grand jury declining Thursday to return charges, according to two sources familiar with the presentation.”

* Speaking of Trump’s prosecutors failing: “A federal judge on Thursday ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be immediately released from immigration custody, marking the latest twist in the case that the judge wrote is ‘as well known as it is extraordinary.’”

* One more example of Trump’s prosecutors failing: “One of the most remarkable stories of President Donald Trump’s second term is the series of cases in which grand juries have declined to approve felony indictments presented by the Justice Department. … A new example comes from Chicago, where a federal magistrate judge on Wednesday granted the DOJ’s motion to dismiss charges against comedy club manager Nathan Griffin.”