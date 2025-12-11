Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Progressive critics raise flags about House Democrats’ AI panel’s conflicts

At least two of the Democratic Congress members shaping artificial intelligence policies have resisted regulations or are major beneficiaries of Big Tech.

Most Americans fear AI’s threat to jobs and the threat of civil war: Poll November 19, 2025 / 12:58
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.