Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

The Labor Department just held a prayer service for employees

The event went ahead despite warnings that it would violate the Establishment Clause of the Constitution, which separates church and state. The agency said it was voluntary.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, wearing a cross necklace, gestures during her confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Labor in Washington, D.C.
Lori Chavez-DeRemer during her confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Labor in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 19, 2025.Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.