Trump continues to pretend he’s qualified to give medical advice (he’s not)

After Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. radically revised the vaccines schedule for American children, public health officials were disgusted. Donald Trump, however, was delighted.

“This Schedule is rooted in the Gold Standard of Science,” the president claimed in a piece posted to his social media platform, despite the fact that changes do not appear rooted in any kind of science or evidence whatsoever.

Twelve minutes earlier, Trump had published some related thoughts on public health. His missive was an all-caps screed on which I’ve changed the capitalization to make it easier to read:

Pregnant women, don’t use Tylenol unless absolutely necessary, don’t give Tylenol to your young child for virtually any reason, break up the MMR shot into three totally separate shots (not mixed!), take Chicken P shot separately, take Hepatitas [sic] b shot at 12 years old, or older, and, importantly, take vaccine in 5 separate medical visits!

This comes months after Trump and RFK Jr. held a bizarre event at the White House where Trump said “don’t take Tylenol” 11 times, suggested physicians might be corrupt and, as part of a weird anti-vaccine screed, even declared, in reference to infant vaccinations, “It’s too much liquid.”