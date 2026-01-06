Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump administration slashes vaccine recommendations January 6, 2026 / 08:29

Trump continues to pretend he’s qualified to give medical advice (he’s not)

Why does Mr. “Inject Disinfectants” believe he has the credibility or expertise to guide the public on health matters?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post