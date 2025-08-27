Opinion

‘Quite clear’ people of Greenland do not want to be U.S. citizens: Danish politician March 27, 2025 / 03:27

Denmark’s foreign minister summons U.S. diplomat amid meddling accusations

The Danish leader met with the American after a report that men with ties to Trump and the White House have pursued influence operations in Greenland.

Aug. 27, 2025, 3:18 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

