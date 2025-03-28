Opinion

Vance: Greenland would be ‘much more secure’ if it partners with the U.S. March 28, 2025 / 02:35

In Greenland, JD Vance tries to make the case for a U.S. takeover

The VP said the territory would “be a lot better” under the U.S. security umbrella and scolded Denmark for not doing “a good job” by Greenlanders.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

