In Greenland, JD Vance tries to make the case for a U.S. takeover

As President Donald Trump once again reiterated his call for the U.S. to take over Greenland, the vice president and second lady touched down Friday in the semi-autonomous Danish territory for a daylong visit to a U.S. Space Force base.

“How we doing? It’s cold as s— here — nobody told me!” Vice President JD Vance said as he arrived at the base in Pituffik with second lady Usha Vance.

At a press conference later, the VP attempted to pitch the U.S. as a better alternative for Greenland’s security than Denmark.

“We respect the self-determination of the people of Greenland, but my argument again to them is I think that you’d be a lot better having — coming under the United States’ security umbrella than you have been under Denmark’s security umbrella,” he said.

Vance also admonished Denmark for what he suggested was a failure to do right by Greenlanders — a scolding tone he similarly took with European leaders during his visit there last month.