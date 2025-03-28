In Greenland, JD Vance tries to make the case for a U.S. takeover

As President Donald Trump once again reiterated his call for the U.S. to take over Greenland, the vice president and second lady touched down Friday in the semi-autonomous Danish territory for a daylong visit to a U.S. Space Force base.
“How we doing? It’s cold as s— here — nobody told me!” Vice President JD Vance said as he arrived at the base in Pituffik with second lady Usha Vance.
At a press conference later, the VP attempted to pitch the U.S. as a better alternative for Greenland’s security than Denmark.
“We respect the self-determination of the people of Greenland, but my argument again to them is I think that you’d be a lot better having — coming under the United States’ security umbrella than you have been under Denmark’s security umbrella,” he said.
Vance also admonished Denmark for what he suggested was a failure to do right by Greenlanders — a scolding tone he similarly took with European leaders during his visit there last month.
“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass filled with incredible people.”