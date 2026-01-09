Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Year in Review: The Economy December 30, 2025 / 06:46

U.S. job market ends a woeful year on another discouraging note

If this is “the greatest economy in the history of our country,” as Donald Trump recently insisted, why has job growth slowed to a 16-year low?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post