Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Moral principles drive faith leaders to speak out against Trump on immigration, foreign policy January 20, 2026 / 11:46

Religious leaders are issuing stark warnings about the Trump administration

“Now is no longer the time for statements, but for us with our bodies to stand between the powers of this world and the most vulnerable,” one bishop said.

By  Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow is host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MS NOW. “The Rachel Maddow Show” features Maddow’s take on the biggest stories of the day, political and otherwise, including in-depth analysis and stories no other shows in cable news will cover.

Latest Post