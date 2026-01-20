Religious leaders are issuing stark warnings about the Trump administration

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 19 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Jonathan Daniels grew up in Keene, New Hampshire. He was valedictorian of his class at the Virginia Military Institute and went on to Harvard University.

Daniels planned to be an English literature major but changed his mind when he was called to the priesthood. So he left Harvard and enrolled in the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, Mass.

While enrolled at the seminary, he got permission to complete some of his classwork remotely from Alabama.

In the roiling summer of 1965, Daniels was in Lowndes County, Alabama, serving the poor. He tutored kids, helped people access financial programs, registered people to vote and helped integrate a whites-only Episcopal Church in the county.

On Aug. 14, Daniels, then 26, took part in a peaceful picket of segregated whites-only businesses in Fort Deposit, Alabama. Local police arrested every person taking part in the picket.

They were put in a garbage truck and driven to the county jail in Hayneville, where they were held for six days. At the end of those six days, in the stinking heat of that hot August, they were let out — just dumped outside.

After they were released, Daniels, along with a white Catholic priest about his age, both dressed in their clerical collars, decided to cross the street and go to a local store to get something to drink. They were joined by 19-year-old Joyce Bailey and 17-year-old Ruby Sales, two young Black women who were also arrested at the protest.

As they walked up to the store, a white man with a shotgun swore at them and told them, “Get off this property,” threatening to “blow” their “heads off.”

Daniels saw the man level his shotgun at Sales and pushed her out of the way, throwing himself in front of the gun. He took the full blast from the shotgun to his chest and was killed.

The other priest, 27-year-old Richard Morrisroe, grabbed Bailey and ran. But the man at the store fired again, shooting the Catholic priest in the back and leaving him for dead.

Bailey and Sales survived. Morrisroe was shot in the spine and spent months in the hospital recovering.

Daniels’ killer claimed he acted in self-defense against those two young priests and two teenage girls, all of them unarmed. He was put on trial and later acquitted by an all-white jury.

The next year, he did an interview with CBS News in which he proclaimed that he had no regrets. He said, “I would shoot them both tomorrow.”

Sales went on to become a seminarian in her own right and an important civil rights activist. Daniels went on to become a saint: The Episcopal Church, decades later, named him a Christian martyr. His feast day in the Episcopal Church is Aug. 14, not the day he was killed but the day he was arrested for peacefully protesting.

Martin Luther King Jr. called Daniels’ actions “one of the most heroic Christian deeds of which I have heard in my entire ministry.”