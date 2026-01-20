Opinion

As DOJ lags Epstein files deadline, Joe Scarborough asks, ‘Who are they protecting?’

Out of millions of documents related to the late sex offender, only 12,000 have been made public one month after the Dec. 19 deadline.

Joe: Who is the Trump WH protecting by only releasing a fraction of Epstein files? January 20, 2026 / 06:49
By  Allison Detzel

