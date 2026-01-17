Opinion

Allies seek off-ramps as Trump doubles down on Greenland

With Trump threatening tariffs and speculation mounting about Silicon Valley’s interest in Greenland’s resources, allies are urgently seeking alternatives that would satisfy his deal-making impulses without upending NATO.

Greenland residents and political leaders have publicly rejected suggestions by President Donald Trump that the Arctic island could become part of the United States. Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Jacqueline Alemany

