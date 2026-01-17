Allies seek off-ramps as Trump doubles down on Greenland

As President Donald Trump has accelerated his push to acquire Greenland, lawmakers, administration advisers and diplomats are scrambling to redirect his ambitions toward acceptable alternatives — hoping to stop his drive for territorial acquisition that has sparked growing friction with Denmark and other European allies over the island’s right to self-determination.
In the wake of Trump’s takeover of Venezuela, speculation has intensified about the president’s true vision for Greenland, with a central concern emerging among U.S. lawmakers and international allies is that the administration’s national security justification is a pretext for economic exploitation.
Finding an alternative that would satisfy Trump’s deal-making impulses while avoiding territorial acquisition has become urgent for lawmakers and diplomats. Among the options under discussion: enhanced commercial and economic agreements, and a compact of free association, similar to U.S. arrangements with the Marshall Islands and Palau that would exchange a military presence for economic benefits, according to people involved with some of the discussions.
Trump has said that ownership of the island is “psychologically needed for success,” and anxiety remains high among both Greenlanders and Danes that Trump’s national security rationale masks a more mercenary agenda driven by the president’s Silicon Valley allies. And on Friday, he threatened tariffs for countries that don’t back U.S. control of the semiautonomous territory.
Speculation about Trump’s motives for acquiring the island has run rampant among diplomats in DC and across the Atlantic — especially in the wake of the administration’s shifting justification for the takeover of Venezuela.
Jonas Parello-Plesner, a former Danish Foreign Ministry official who now serves as executive director of the Alliance of Democracies, said the most alarming prospect would be “a long-term scenario based on economic coercion, where you had an Elon Musk or Peter Thiel try to pay each Greenlander $1 million for an illegal referendum.”
People with close ties to Scandinavian embassies told MS NOW that diplomats have speculated that Trump’s allies in the tech world are interested in the island as a source of mineral wealth and additional real estate and space for data processing, treating the takeover of the island as the geopolitical equivalent of a series A fundraising round.
While some Senate Republicans have publicly stated their opposition, vowing to block the president from using military force to seize Greenland, other GOP lawmakers are attempting to refocus Trump’s attention on commercial engagements, as opposed to territorial acquisition, according to people familiar with the discussions.
A high-profile confab in Washington on Wednesday between Greenland and Denmark’s foreign ministers and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio did little to resolve what Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called “a fundamental disagreement” over Greenland’s right to self-determination. The two sides couldn’t even agree on a consistent description of the path forward.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that officials would “continue to have technical talks on the acquisition of Greenland.” Rasmussen, meanwhile, announced that the U.S., Greenland and Denmark would “launch a high-level working group to explore if a common way forward can be found to address the American security concerns in relation to Greenland.”
Still, the announcement of some kind of future dialogue avoided — or at least delayed — “the worst case scenario,” according to Penny Naas, senior vice president at the German Marshall Fund of the U.S.
“By setting up a high-level working group, you’re moving things back into maybe a more normal, but a more conventional configuration that may allow for calmer, less heated conversation and for exchanges that are more respectful and balanced as they try to talk through next steps,” Naas said.
But the structure and composition of those discussions will prove critical in determining whether this evolves into pragmatic negotiations or an escalating confrontation. Asked whether Rubio would be leading the working group, a spokesperson for the State Department referred MS NOW to Leavitt’s comments during the White House press briefing on Thursday in which she did not offer specifics on talks moving forward.
Parello-Plesner said that with the right negotiator leading the working group, the U.S. could examine face-saving compromises such as expanded U.S. basing rights, a joint security architecture or a Ukraine-style critical minerals agreement. Such arrangements could address Trump’s stated concerns about Chinese and Russian influence without upending centuries of Danish sovereignty.
The search for alternatives has been central to discussions within the Congressional Greenland Caucus, founded in March by Reps. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, who serves as chairman.