Former special counsel Jack Smith’s first public testimony detailing the criminal investigations he led of President Donald Trump before the Republican-led House Judiciary committee is underway.

“As I testify before the committee today, I want to be clear: I stand by my decisions as special counsel, including my decision to bring charges against President Trump,” Smith said in his opening remarks Thursday. “Our investigation developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in criminal activity.”

Smith added that Trump “was charged because the evidence established that he willfully broke the very laws that he took an oath to uphold,” adding that he would have prosecuted any former president for the same conduct, regardless of party.

The hearing is part of a probe led by congressional Republicans into the criminal cases Smith brought against Trump after he left office in 2021. In one, Smith alleged that Trump interfered in the 2020 presidential election by spreading false claims of widespread voter fraud and organizing fake slates of electors to subvert the results. In the other, Smith’s team contended Trump improperly stored classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after his first term in office.

Both of the criminal cases led to federal indictments but were ultimately dismissed after Trump won his second term due to a longstanding Department of Justice policy that prevents sitting presidents from facing criminal prosecution.

Republicans at the hearing questioned Smith about efforts to collect phone logs from Republican senators as part of his investigation into Trump’s attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election. Democrats were set on highlighting the findings and evidence from Smith’s investigations.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, raised the phone record subpoenas within the first 15 seconds of his opening statement. He accused Smith of obtaining requesting the phone records of top congressional Republicans, including former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for political gain.

The FBI sought to obtain phone records from select Republicans in the days immediately before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The phone logs have become central to the GOP investigation of Smith, as have reports that Smith sought to obtain “toll records,” which are records of cellular communication, from Senate Republicans.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the ranking member on the committee, used his opening remarks to praise the Capitol police officers and other law enforcement officers who were on duty on Jan. 6, 2021, several of whom were in the audience.

Raskin thanked them for staying at their posts “when Trump incited mass violence on Jan. 6, while more than 140 officers were being brutally assaulted by Trump’s mob, while riders beat them with flagpoles and sprayed them with chemical agents and crushed them in doorways and while they chanted, ‘Hang Mike Pence’ and chased the vice president out of the Capitol.”

The president and his allies have long accused Smith of "weaponizing" the Justice Department for political retribution against Trump by bringing the 2020 election interference case. But in a 250-page transcript released in December after Smith sat for an eight-hour closed-door deposition before the committee, the former special counsel rejected the accusations. Smith had pushed for that deposition to be public, but the committee's Republican leadership refused. The day after Smith completed the deposition, his lawyers wrote a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asking him to release the full video of the deposition quickly, writing, "Doing so will ensure that the American people can hear the facts directly from Mr. Smith, rather than through second-hand accounts." The transcript of the deposition was later released on New Year's Eve. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee based in Florida, dismissed the classified documents case after Trump returned to the presidency. Last year, Cannon ordered that Smith's final report on that case remain under seal until Feb. 24. That means Smith can't speak publicly about the findings of the classified documents investigation that are not already in the public record. Trump on Tuesday filed a motion before Cannon seeking an expedited order that would indefinitely prohibit the release of Volume 2 of Smith's final report. If granted, troves of findings from the classified documents investigation will remain sealed. Smith will not be able to speak about those details at the hearing Thursday. Smith was appointed to his former role in 2022 by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland and resigned in January 2025, less than two weeks before Trump resumed office and just after Smith had completed a report that found that the department had enough evidence to convict Trump of election interference by working to overthrow his 2020 election loss to former President Joe Biden. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Sydney Carruth Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.