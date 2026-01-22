Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Former special counsel Jack Smith delivers first public testimony

Smith is speaking before the House Oversight Committee on the two criminal investigations that led to indictments of President Donald Trump.

Jack Smith to testify publicly before Congress this week January 18, 2026 / 07:53
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.