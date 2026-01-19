Opinion

King’s dream for peace should be active part of his legacy

Americans denounced King in his lifetime for his courageous stance against the Vietnam War. Honoring his ideals should include his rejection of war.

‘Trolling’: Michele Norris knocks Trump invoking MLK’s ‘Dream’ while slashing DEI January 20, 2025 / 03:38
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.