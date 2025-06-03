Opinion

‘Democracy is a verb’: Timothy Snyder on why the fight begins with you May 31, 2025 / 09:11

How Americans can defend our democracy against Trump

Real political change in America doesn’t come from the top; it never has. It comes from the bottom, from ordinary people resisting in big and small ways.

By  Ali Velshi Amel Ahmed  and  Allison Detzel

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Amel Ahmed

Amel Ahmed is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

