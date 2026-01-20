Opinion

DOJ subpoenas top Minnesota Democrats in federal probe amid ICE crackdown

The subpoenas mark a sharp escalation as the Trump administration seeks to bring Minnesota, roiled by protests against ICE’s violent conduct, to heel.

Minneapolis Mayor Frey stands in the middle of a big crowd. He is seen from the left side.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey during a news conference on Jan. 9, 2026, at City Hall in Minneapolis. Victor J. Blue / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.