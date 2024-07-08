Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Back off!’: Maddow shames Republicans attacking justice system to protect Trump May 21, 2024 / 07:55

On politicized prosecutions, Marco Rubio has a poor memory

It's awfully convenient to see Sen. Marco Rubio forget all about Donald Trump trying desperately to prosecute his domestic political foes.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post