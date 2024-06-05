Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump hopes America forgets him weaponizing DOJ against political opponents June 5, 2024 / 06:35

Why Trump’s rhetoric about imprisoning his political foes matters

Why does it matter that Donald Trump keeps talking about imprisoning his perceived political foes? There are five main reasons voters should care.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post