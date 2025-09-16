GOP bill to empower Marco Rubio to revoke passports draws public backlash

House Republicans eyeing legislation that would give the Trump administration, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in particular, broad powers to revoke American citizens’ passports are having second thoughts in the face of public backlash.

The news comes as members of the Trump administration have threatened to use their official powers to silence and intimidate political opponents and critics of deceased MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, and following numerous instances earlier this year of the administration targeting pro-Palestinian activists.

The bill in question, H.R. 5300, was introduced by Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., who has supported deporting “terrorist sympathizers” — a term he’s used to describe pro-Palestinian activists like Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil. Ostensibly focused on rooting out terrorism and the trafficking of contraband, Mast’s bill drew backlash over the weekend amid reporting from The Intercept on provisions that would grant the secretary of state wide latitude to target people over their views.

Rep. Brian Mast at the RNC in 2024. Matt Rourke / AP file