It’s over, insurgent Democrats. Biden’s not going anywhere. 

President Joe Biden’s interview on “Morning Joe” today is exactly what everyone has been waiting and wanting to see from the president. What we saw this morning was quintessential Joe Biden; it was also just great politics. And his campaign should be doing more of it.
Democrats who want Biden to step aside have had over a week to get their act together and mount their insurgency. But now, that’s done. It’s over. I think the president ended it with that interview. I believe we’re going to look back at the debate, and all the chaos that followed, and see this interview as a market shift, the catalyst that the president’s campaign needed.
Biden can present himself as the scrappy insurgent, waging war on the elites who want him out of the race. There’s one person who will likely be very unhappy with that: Donald Trump. That’s the lane he’s always wanted — the “they’re ignoring you and I’m on your side” — and that’s the case Biden can now make to voters.Biden is going directly to the American people and saying he doesn’t need a filter, he doesn’t need any elite platforms, and he doesn’t need other elected officials because he is fighting for you. My only hope is that he doesn’t go totally silent for another extended six-day period. Or over plan for some news conference. Or go back up to Camp David and act like he’s prepping for the SATs or a McKinsey interview. Just let the guy be who he is.