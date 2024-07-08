It’s over, insurgent Democrats. Biden’s not going anywhere. 

President Joe Biden’s interview on “Morning Joe” today is exactly what everyone has been waiting and wanting to see from the president. What we saw this morning was quintessential Joe Biden; it was also just great politics. And his campaign should be doing more of it.

Democrats who want Biden to step aside have had over a week to get their act together and mount their insurgency. But now, that’s done. It’s over. I think the president ended it with that interview. I believe we’re going to look back at the debate, and all the chaos that followed, and see this interview as a market shift, the catalyst that the president’s campaign needed.

Biden can present himself as the scrappy insurgent, waging war on the elites who want him out of the race.