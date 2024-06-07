Opinion

Trump floats arresting political opponents June 7, 2024 / 07:56

Trump demands prosecutions for Cheney, Jan. 6 committee members

Donald Trump is simultaneously talking about prosecuting his domestic foes and demanding indictments against those who investigated the Jan. 6 attack.

By  Steve Benen

