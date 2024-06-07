Trump demands prosecutions for Cheney, Jan. 6 committee members

There’s no longer any question about whether Donald Trump would seek prosecutions against his perceived political enemies. Not only does he keep publicly acknowledging his intentions — including in a new interview aired late yesterday — he’s trailed by a record of already having made such attempts.

The question, rather, is who he’d go after first. There’s reason to believe members of the Jan. 6 committee would be high on the former president’s list.

After U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols ordered former White House strategist Steve Bannon to report to prison on July 1, Trump found it difficult to lash out at the justice system. After all, he’s the one who tapped Nichols for the federal bench.

So the Republican did the next best thing: As NBC News reported, he lashed out at the members whose subpoena Bannon ignored.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump said the sentence is a “Total and Complete American Tragedy” and suggested that the members of the Jan. 6 committee be prosecuted instead.

In fact, given the relevant details, “suggested” is a generous description.

“It is a Total and Complete American Tragedy that the Crooked Joe Biden Department of Injustice is so desperate to jail Steve Bannon, and every other Republican, for that matter, for not SUBMITTING to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, made up of all Democrats, and two CRAZED FORMER REPUBLICAN LUNATICS, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Liz ‘Out of Her Mind’ Cheney,” the presumptive GOP nominee wrote on his social media platform.

The same hysterical screed added, “It has been irrefutably proven that it was the Unselects who committed actual crimes when they deleted and destroyed all material evidence, in a pathetic attempt to protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from the TRUTH — THAT I DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG. The unAmerican Weaponization of our Law Enforcement has reached levels of Illegality never thought possible before.”

Trump concluded, “INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE FOR ILLEGALLY DELETING AND DESTROYING ALL OF THEIR ‘FINDINGS!’”

There’s obviously no real point to fact-checking every individual error of fact and judgment in the former president’s harangue, but it’s probably worth pausing to note a few key elements.