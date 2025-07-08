AI-enabled Marco Rubio impostor reportedly targets top officials

Happy Tuesday! Here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop, the past week’s top stories from the intersection of technology and politics.

Marco mimicry

The State Department recently warned employees that an impostor used artificial intelligence to mimic the voice and text message style of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an effort to connect with and manipulate several high-ranking officials, The Washington Post reported. Apparent targets included three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor and a member of Congress.

Read more at The Washington Post.

Trump Media teams up with Newsmax

President Donald Trump’s media company has launched a streaming platform that will feature Newsmax — a propaganda outlet that has been welcomed into the White House press pool — as a flagship channel. As I reported after the announcement, the idea of a president being financially intertwined with a media company known to promote lies in his defense sounds eerily similar to a suggestion that Trump and the Republican Party once received from Hungary’s illiberal leader, Viktor Orbán.

Read more at MSNBC.

MAGA donor allegedly scammed

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., alleged that a scammer pretending to be Trump adviser Steve Witkoff tricked a Trump supporter out of $250,000 worth of cryptocurrency that was intended to be donated toward the president’s inauguration.

Read more at The Independent.

ActBlue continues on

A new report found that ActBlue — the liberal fundraising platform that has come under an authoritarian assault by the Trump administration amid baseless fraud accusations — has remained a fundraising “juggernaut” for Democrats despite attacks from MAGA world.

Read more at CNN.

AI-based bigotry

Media Matters highlighted the recent trend of racist videos generated by artificial intelligence spreading on TikTok. The outlet reported that many of the videos — apparently created with Veo 3, Google’s new AI video generator — are “explicitly anti-Black, using images of monkeys to promote stereotypes about Black people.”

Read more at Media Matters.

MAGA county recorder’s voter mishap