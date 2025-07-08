Opinion

‘Really chilling’: Rubio imposter using AI voice to call officials, WaPo Reporter says July 8, 2025 / 05:49

AI-enabled Marco Rubio impostor reportedly targets top officials

Plus, Trump’s media company announces a partnership with Newsmax, racist AI videos go viral on TikTok, and ActBlue keeps raising money for Democrats.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

