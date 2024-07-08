Right or wrong, Biden is the candidate Republicans want to face

In mid-January 2008, it was an open question as to who would win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Republicans, however, had a preference.

Writing at the time for National Review, Byron York reported on a Barack Obama campaign rally he attended in South Carolina with a Republican friend. Watching the candidate, seeing the crowd, and hearing the message, York’s Republican friend said at the time, “Oh, s–t.”

The report added that some Republicans were hoping that Hillary Clinton would ultimately prevail because “running against the man on stage at the convention center would be a hard, hard campaign.”

In other words, in 2008, Republicans took a long look at Obama and saw him as a formidable opponent. They were, for lack of a better word, scared that they just wouldn’t be able to defeat the Illinois Democrat — and those fears were proved true months later when Obama dispatched a popular and respected war hero with relative ease.

Sixteen years later, it’s probably fair to say that Republicans aren’t scared at all of President Joe Biden. On the contrary, it appears their greatest fear is that the Democratic incumbent might be convinced to abandon his re-election plans. The Washington Post reported:

Donald Trump and his campaign hope President Biden stays in the race, according to four people familiar with private discussions, believing they can beat him even with Trump’s felony conviction and other charges. … Trump advisers were privately stunned at how poorly Biden performed, believing he would be a stronger debater, people familiar with the matter said.

They have plenty of company. Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump insisted last week that if Democrats were to choose a new nominee, it would be an affront to the democratic process. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina argued soon after that Biden’s refusal to withdraw is “very good news” not just for Trump, but also for “the entire down-ballot Republican team.”

In case that weren’t quite enough, the far-right Heritage Foundation has indicated that it’s eyeing steps that would make it “extraordinarily difficult” for Democrats to replace Biden on the general election ballot.