Missing cues, Trump claims right to prosecute political enemies

Watching Donald Trump’s interviews with Fox News’ Sean Hannity is a unique viewing experience. As we’ve discussed, the host is a close, longtime ally to the former president, so everyone watching understands that the Q&A will not be a contentious grilling.

What makes their chats especially interesting, however, is Hannity’s eagerness to use their interviews to steer Trump in specific directions. It’s something viewers have seen the host do over and over and over again: Hannity has the Republican’s interests at heart, so he makes an effort to guide Trump to specific answers that the host believes will end up helping his friend politically.

The trouble is, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee routinely ignores the cues.

Late last year, for example, Hannity asked Trump if he had plans to “abuse power, to break the law, to use the government to go after people.” The obvious point was to have Trump say he had no intention of breaking the law or abusing his authority. The former president, however, missed the point and deflected.

So, Hannity tried again to get his guest to say the sensible thing. “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” the Fox host asked. Trump responded by saying he wanted to create a temporary American dictatorship.

Last night, the duo tried again. It went about as well.

Trump pushes back on Hannity when he asks him if he will pledge to stop the "weaponization" of justice:



"I know you want me to say something so nice, but I don't want to look naive…There is tremendous criminality here." pic.twitter.com/hvePRTE5m3 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 6, 2024

“Will you pledge to restore equal justice, equal application of our laws, end this practice of weaponization?” the Fox host asked, pointing to developments that have no basis in reality. “Is that a promise you’re going to make?”

Trump eventually responded, “Look, I know you want me to say something so nice, but I don’t want to look naive.”