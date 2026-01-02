Opinion

Construction people unveil new signage for the newly renamed The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts.
New signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, is unveiled on Dec. 19, 2025.Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo

New reporting shows how Team Trump took steps to rename the Kennedy Center

The president’s appointees to the Kennedy Center board tweaked the bylaws so that only their votes would count.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

