New reporting shows how Team Trump took steps to rename the Kennedy Center

Two weeks ago, after Donald Trump’s handpicked allies claimed they had renamed The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts to include the incumbent president’s name, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed a curious boast: She insisted that the center’s board, stacked with Trump loyalists, had “voted unanimously” to make the change.

It wasn’t long before the claim was called into question. By law, a handful of congressional lawmakers from both parties sit on the Kennedy Center’s board, including Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who serves as an ex officio member, and who tried to participate in the meeting and voice her opposition.

When she tried to object to the process, the congresswoman found that she had been placed on mute. Beatty filed a federal lawsuit last week.

With this in mind, was Leavitt simply lying in her statement? As it turns out, it depends on what one means by “unanimous.” The Washington Post reported:

The Kennedy Center adopted bylaws earlier this year that limited voting to presidentially appointed trustees, a move that preceded a unanimous decision this month by board members installed by President Donald Trump to add his name to the center. The current bylaws, obtained by The Washington Post, were revised in May to specify that board members designated by Congress — known as ex officio members — could not vote or count toward a quorum. Legal experts say the move may conflict with the institution’s charter.