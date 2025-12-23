Kennedy Center name change generates a new lawsuit — and a weird new defense

In light of Donald Trump’s obsession with self-glorification, it wasn’t too surprising when the president’s handpicked allies claimed they had renamed the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts last week. But surprising or not, the absurdity got messy in a hurry.

For one thing, legal considerations came to the fore quickly: Congress created the name for the Kennedy Center, and at no point did lawmakers delegate powers to the center’s board to rename the institution unilaterally.

For another, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the Kennedy Center’s board, stacked with Trump loyalists, had “voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center.” As is too often the case, she was apparently not telling the truth.

In fact, Rep. Joyce Beatty did not vote for the change, and as The New York Times reported, the Ohio Democrat filed suit on Monday, hoping to force the removal of the Republican president’s name.

Ms. Beatty’s lawsuit names as defendants Mr. Trump and the loyalists he appointed to the center’s board. The suit contends that the board’s vote to change the name last week was illegal because an act of Congress is required to rename the building. Ms. Beatty is represented by Norman Eisen, a White House ethics counsel in the Obama administration, along with Nathaniel Zelinsky, his co-counsel of the Washington Litigation Group.

The Times added that, by law, a handful of congressional lawmakers from both parties sit on the Kennedy Center’s board, and Beatty is an ex officio member who tried to participate in Thursday’s board meeting. When she tried to object to the process, the congresswoman found that she had been placed on mute.

Time will tell what becomes of the litigation, but in the meantime, the administration apparently has a new talking point on the burgeoning controversy.