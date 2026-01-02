MAGA bloodlust is in the air as a cloud of racism and conspiracy theories swirl amid conservatives’ attempts to portray Minnesota’s Somali community as rife with criminal fraudsters.

And some are even calling for the state’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz, to possibly face execution.

As my colleague Julianne McShane recently explained, the MAGA movement’s current obsession with alleged social services fraud in Minnesota coincided with a racist rant that President Donald Trump unleashed toward Somalis at a Cabinet meeting last month.

Conservatives have cherry-picked news reports and relied on dubious allegations from influencers — including one steered by Minnesota Republicans — to portray Somalis as synonymous with fraud, despite the fact that the person convicted of overseeing the fraud in question is a white woman named Aimee Bock.

Nonetheless, right-wing streamer Zack Hoyt — who goes by “Asmongold” — told his followers this week that the falsity-filled allegations should result in entire Somali families being denaturalized and deported. (I recently wrote about Hoyt due to his public support for subjecting pro-immigrant protesters to slave labor.)

Hoyt also had a stark message for the White House.

“If JD Vance does not push for treason with capital punishment against Tim Walz, do not vote for him,” he said. “If Trump does not deliver that, do not vote for him. Unless the most extreme, dramatic, brutal, aggressive option is on the table, I’m staying home.”