Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Jazz group cancels New Year’s Eve concert at the Kennedy Center

Two more performers have canceled shows at the venue honoring President John F. Kennedy after the board of trustees added Trump’s name to the institution.

A view of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which was recently renamed the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.
A view of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which was recently renamed the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 29, 2025. Celal Gunes / Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.