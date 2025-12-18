Opinion

The exterior of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts building in Washington, D.C.
Kennedy Center to be renamed ‘Trump-Kennedy’ Center December 18, 2025 / 05:02

Handpicked Kennedy Center board members vote to rename it the ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’

The president’s obsession with self-aggrandizement and self-glorification is pitiful, and it’s getting worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

