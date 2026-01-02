Opinion

U.S. judge rules pipe bomb suspect will remain in custody pending trial

The court sided with the prosecution, who argued that Brian Cole Jr., accused of planting the pipe bombs a day before the Capitol riot, posed a danger to society.

Seen in a surveillance footage, the pipe bomber case suspect is walking in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, wearing a hoodie.
A screenshot of surveillance footage, released by the FBI, of the suspect in the pipe bomb case in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.FBI
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.