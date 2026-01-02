U.S. judge rules pipe bomb suspect will remain in custody pending trial

A federal judge ruled Friday that the suspect accused of planting pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters the night before the U.S. Capitol riot will remain in custody pending his trial.
Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested on Dec. 4 at his Woodbridge, Virginia, home, after a nearly five-year investigation, for allegedly planting the pipe bombs.
He has yet to enter a plea, and a trial date has not been set.
At a hearing Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh postponed his decision on Cole’s detention so that he could further review files from the prosecution and defense teams.
On Friday, Sharbaugh said in a written order that “the sudden and abrupt motivation behind Mr. Cole’s alleged actions presents concerns about how quickly the same abrupt and impulsive conduct might recur.” He noted that Cole had told the FBI that he had assembled the pipe bombs in the hours before he drove to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, a day before a mob stormed the Capitol to try to overthrow the 2020 election, won by Joe Biden. The judge said that suggests that Cole “can prepare devices in short order, over a matter of hours, not necessarily days or weeks.”