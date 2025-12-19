Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Workers affix signage adding US President Donald Trump's name on the facade of the Kennedy Center on Friday Dec. 19 in Washington, D.C.
Workers affix signage adding US President Donald Trump's name on the facade of the Kennedy Center on Friday Dec. 19 in Washington, D.C.Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

One day later, officials scramble to add Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center

It’s worth describing what transpired at the Kennedy Center accurately: A group of people vandalized one of the nation’s premier performing arts centers.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post