ICE officer who killed Minneapolis woman said he ‘feared for his life’ while arresting another driver last year

Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in her car in Minneapolis this week, was in court weeks ago testifying about another violent incident on the job last year, in which he was dragged by a fleeing driver while attempting to make an arrest.

New details from the June 2025 case came from a transcript of Ross’ testimony before a Minnesota district court jury, obtained by MS NOW. The statements reveal previously unreported details about Ross’ life and role within ICE, as well as a prior confrontation with a driver that made him “fear for my life,” months before his fatal encounter with Good.

Ross described himself as an Indiana National Guard veteran, who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 as a machine gunner on a combat logistical patrol team. After serving, he joined the U.S. Border Patrol and was stationed near El Paso, Texas, where he worked on patrol, tracking, and field intelligence. In 2015 he joined ICE, where he’s currently assigned to the Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team in the St. Paul, Minnesota, field office. Ross said he worked in fugitive operations, targeting “higher value targets,” and as a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

He testified that he was a “team leader” who would “develop the targets, create a target package, conduct surveillance, and then develop a plan to execute the arrest warrant.” He also worked as a firearms instructor, an active shooter instructor, a field intelligence officer, and a member of a SWAT team.

On June 17 last year, while on patrol in Bloomington, Minnesota, Ross said he pulled his vehicle in front of a car driven by Roberto Carlos Munoz — a Guatemalan citizen who had prior convictions for criminal sexual conduct — who refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

According to the federal prosecutors in the case, Ross “pulled diagonally in front of Munoz’s car in an attempt to force Munoz to stop.” After Munoz stopped his car, Ross and an FBI agent got out of their vehicles and pointed their guns at Munoz. When Munoz raised his hands in surrender, Ross holstered his gun.

But when Munoz refused commands to lower his window and open the driver’s-side door, Ross pulled out his Taser and pointed it at Munoz’s chest, court documents state. Ross broke the rear driver’s side window with a spring-loaded window punch and reached into the car at which point Munoz accelerated. Ross testified he shot Munoz with his Taser 10 times, and saw “the impacts on his face,” but said the suspect did not stop.

"I was fearing for my life. I knew I was going to get drug. And the fact I couldn't get my arm out, I didn't know how long I would be drugged. So I was kind of running with the vehicle." Ross said he dragged for more than 100 yards before he was knocked free. He received 20 stitches for a cut on his right arm, and 13 stitches on his left hand, prosecutors said. Photos of his injuries were included in court documents. Ross described the pain from the dragging as "pretty excruciating." A jury found Munoz guilty of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous and deadly weapon, and causing bodily injury. Federal officials did not publicly identify Ross as the officer involved in Wednesday's shooting, but referenced his involvement in last year's case. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance defended Ross' actions as lawful, and said he acted in self-defense. Their descriptions of the 2025 incident led social media sleuths to Ross' identity, and his name quickly spread online.



Politicians and protesters in Minnesota are calling Ross’ actions unjustified, pointing to videos of the shooting they say shows Good was not a threat. Brandy Zadrozny Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.