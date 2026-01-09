Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

ICE officer who killed Minneapolis woman said he ‘feared for his life’ while arresting another driver last year

In courtroom testimony obtained by MS NOW, Jonathan Ross said he was dragged more than 100 yards by car during a traffic stop.

Federal agents stand in the street with the a partial view of the Minneapolis skyline in the background.
Federal agents stand near the scene where federal agents shot and killed a woman earlier on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis.Alex Kormann / The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Image: Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny

Brandy Zadrozny is a senior enterprise reporter for MS NOW. She was a previously a senior enterprise reporter for NBC News, based in New York.