Why Donald Trump is still freaking out over Senator Kelly’s simple statement January 5, 2026 / 07:51

‘I’m never going to back down’: Mark Kelly pushes back against Hegseth’s intensifying crusade

The Pentagon chief is moving forward with plans to demote the senator’s military rank. The secretary may not be prepared, however, for what happens next.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

