European countries balk at Trump’s Greenland tariffs threat

Several U.S. allies have joined forces to push back against Trump’s desire to take Greenland, a topic that looms large at Davos 2026.

 U.S. Allies ‘can’t trust us anymore’: Weekend hosts blast Trump’s recent foreign policy moves January 18, 2026 / 05:00
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.