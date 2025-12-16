Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘They got the wrong guy’: Sen. Kelly pushes back against ‘escalating Pentagon probe December 16, 2025 / 10:50

At the Pentagon, Hegseth is ‘escalating’ the dubious investigation into Mark Kelly

The senator’s lawyer told the Navy any effort to target Kelly “would be unconstitutional and an extraordinary abuse of power.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post