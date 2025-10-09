Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

HEAR IT: Country star Zach Bryan CALLS OUT Trump’s deportation crackdown in new song October 7, 2025 / 07:34

DHS’s Kristi Noem targets country singer over song with lyrics about ICE

When the federal government, including the White House, starts leaning on artists over song lyrics, there’s a problem.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post