DHS’s Kristi Noem targets country singer over song with lyrics about ICE

All things considered, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has quite a bit on her plate. After all, the South Dakota Republican leads a Cabinet agency that includes everything from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the Secret Service.

Noem nevertheless found some time to condemn country music star Zach Bryan for writing a song warning that ICE “is going to come bust down your door.” The New York Times reported:

Noem had called Bryan’s song ‘completely disrespectful,’ and in pointed remarks aimed at him said she was ‘very happy that I never once gave you a single penny to enrich your lifestyle.’ … Asked on Tuesday by the right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson what she thought of Bryan’s lyrics, Noem replied that the song disrespected not only law enforcement officials but also ‘every single individual that has ever stood up and fought for our freedoms.’ The song, Noem said, ‘attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe.’

“Zach, I didn’t listen to your music,” the DHS secretary added. “I’m happy about that today.”

The White House added to the offensive, issuing a statement accusing the musician of wanting to “Open The Gates to criminal illegal aliens,” referring to a different song.

For his part, Bryan, a Navy veteran, said that his lyrics to the song, which has not yet been released in its entirety, had been “misconstrued.”