Following ICE shooting in Minneapolis, DHS’s Noem faces impeachment effort

As the public started to learn about the news out of Minneapolis, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed an unarmed woman, the Trump administration wasted little time in settling on a narrative: The victim, a 37-year-old mom named Renee Nicole Good, was the villain of the story.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wasn’t alone in the rhetorical push, but she took a leadership role in the propaganda campaign. Talking to reporters at an event in Texas, the South Dakota Republican insisted that the ICE officer was responding to “an act of domestic terrorism.”

Noem later floated a weird conspiracy theory, in which she argued that there’s some kind of “coordinated” effort underway in which “people are being trained” to use vehicles as weapons.

The DHS secretary likely knew local officials were already discrediting her claims as she made them. Similarly, Noem probably realized the video evidence of what transpired left little doubt that her and the Trump administration’s twisted version of events was false.

But the secretary had a counter-narrative to sell, which she pushed without regard for accuracy, decency or concern for her vanishing credibility.

This did not go unnoticed on Capitol Hill. NOTUS reported:

Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly announced on Wednesday plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, following a deadly shooting involving immigration officers in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

“Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing,” Kelly said in a press release. “It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law. I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back.”