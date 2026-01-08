Opinion

Ex-FBI supervisor rejects Kristi Noem’s ‘domestic terrorism’ claim in MN ICE shooting January 7, 2026 / 11:10

Following ICE shooting in Minneapolis, DHS’s Noem faces impeachment effort

The Homeland Security secretary helped lead a propaganda campaign against the victim of an ICE shooting. For one House Democrat, it was a tipping point.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

