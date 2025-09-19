Opinion

Trump stokes Kimmel controversy, suggests more moves against TV stations September 18, 2025 / 11:33

Following Kimmel, FCC’s Carr already has another target in mind: ‘The View’

Donald Trump has long complained about the hosts of “The View.” Now, it’s apparently on FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s target list.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

