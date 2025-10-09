Opinion

“What you are doing is murdering people:” Former Army Captain SLAMS Venezuela boat strike October 4, 2025 / 05:04

Republicans reject effort to curb Trump’s military strikes in international waters

GOP senators balked at the chance to limit the deadly military strikes the president has approved against civilian boats in the Caribbean.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

